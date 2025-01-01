Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>MANUAL, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL</p><p>SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA</p><p>6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.</p><p>WE WILL FINANCE.</p><p>FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT</p><p>WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com</p><p> </p><p>CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. </p>

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

197,449 KM

Details Description Features

$5,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

Watch This Vehicle
12108671

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

Location

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

613-721-CARS (2277)

  1. 1737314375
  2. 1737314375
  3. 1737314376
  4. 1737314376
  5. 1737314376
  6. 1737314376
  7. 1737314376
  8. 1737314376
  9. 1737314376
  10. 1737314375
  11. 1737314375
  12. 1737314375
  13. 1737314375
  14. 1737314376
  15. 1737314375
  16. 1737314375
  17. 1737314376
  18. 1737314376
  19. 1737314375
  20. 1737314375
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,449KM
Good Condition
VIN ja32x2hu3bu603994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,449 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

 

CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bells Corner Auto

Used 2014 Ford Focus for sale in Nepean, ON
2014 Ford Focus 127,129 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Accent for sale in Nepean, ON
2010 Hyundai Accent 82,492 KM $6,295 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Escape for sale in Nepean, ON
2010 Ford Escape 155,455 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bells Corner Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-721-XXXX

(click to show)

613-721-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,295

+ taxes & licensing

Bells Corner Auto

613-721-CARS (2277)

Contact Seller
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer