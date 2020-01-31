2011 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

