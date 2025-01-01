$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Versa
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
Used
136,358KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP7BL487043
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Shoppers who prioritize value, roominess, and strong fuel economy should set their sights on this Nissan Versa. This 2011 Nissan Versa is for sale today.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This sedan has 136,358 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
