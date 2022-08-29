$12,579+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Legacy
2.5i Limited - Leather Seats
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
90,376KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9144253
- Stock #: P0032C
- VIN: 4S3BMGK65B3265117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,376 KM
Vehicle Description
If all-weather capability is a priority for you, this Subaru Legacy with standard all-wheel drive is the mid-size sedan for you. This 2011 Subaru Legacy is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This Subaru Legacy gives you safety, reliability, and confidence to take on just about anything you throw at it. Whether youre looking for a family sedan you can trust or you want all-weather capability with all-wheel drive, this sedan has something for everyone. Built to be counted on, this Legacy can make your daily drive feel a whole lot freer. This sedan has 90,376 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Simulated wood door trim
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Metal-look shift knob trim
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
Silver aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Overall height: 1,505 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,430 mm
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
Rear Head Room: 951 mm
Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 415 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,370 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 967 mm
Wheelbase: 2,750 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,010 kg
Overall Length: 4,735 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,091 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,426 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,534 kg
Soft Door Close
Halogen projector beam headlights
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8