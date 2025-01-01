Menu
With a spacious interior and a comfortable ride, the Toyota Sienna is one of the best family cars on the market. This 2011 Toyota Sienna is for sale today. 

The redesigned 2011 Toyota Sienna offers innovative firsts in versatility, refinement, comfort and entertainment. The 2011 Sienna received a new exterior design with a more dynamic front end, resulting in an excellent looking family hauler. With tons of interior space, seating for the entire family and an improved engine, the Toyota Sienna should easily make any families short list.This van has 198,618 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2011 Toyota Sienna

198,618 KM

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE Mobility

12980530

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE Mobility

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Used
198,618KM
VIN 5TDKK3DC8BS057605

  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RB0057B
  • Mileage 198,618 KM

Vehicle Description

With a spacious interior and a comfortable ride, the Toyota Sienna is one of the best family cars on the market. This 2011 Toyota Sienna is for sale today.

The redesigned 2011 Toyota Sienna offers innovative firsts in versatility, refinement, comfort and entertainment. The 2011 Sienna received a new exterior design with a more dynamic front end, resulting in an excellent looking family hauler. With tons of interior space, seating for the entire family and an improved engine, the Toyota Sienna should easily make any families short list.This van has 198,618 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Interior

Cruise Control
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front & rear cup holders
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Assist grips
Coat hooks
Scuff Plates
Rear window sunshade
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Tri-zone manual climate control -inc: air filter
12V pwr outlets -inc: front & cargo area
Dual adjustable sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, dual trip odometer, digital compass, ECO indicator
Overhead console box -inc: conversation mirror, sunglass storage
Warnings -inc: low fuel, door ajar, tire pressure, front seat belts, key reminder

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: trans cooler, lock up torque converter
MacPherson gas strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, stablilizer bar
Pwr-assisted front ventilated & solid rear disc brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers -inc: coil springs

Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
Body-colour door handles
Heated pwr mirrors
Rear Windows Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Rear Bumper Protector
Dual pwr sliding doors
Projector style halogen headlamps
Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
17" aluminum 5-spoke wheels w/locks
P235/60R17 all-season tires
Chrome surround grille

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Front & rear head/side curtain airbags
Brake assist (BA)
Dual-stage driver & front passenger supplemental airbags
Smart stop technology (SST)
Front seat belts w/adjustable B-pillar anchors, pretensioners, force limiters

AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: USB input, bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, vacuum fluorescent display, XM satellite radio, (6) speakers

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2011 Toyota Sienna