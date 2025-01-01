$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Toyota Sienna
LE Mobility
2011 Toyota Sienna
LE Mobility
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,618KM
VIN 5TDKK3DC8BS057605
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RB0057B
- Mileage 198,618 KM
Vehicle Description
With a spacious interior and a comfortable ride, the Toyota Sienna is one of the best family cars on the market. This 2011 Toyota Sienna is for sale today.
The redesigned 2011 Toyota Sienna offers innovative firsts in versatility, refinement, comfort and entertainment. The 2011 Sienna received a new exterior design with a more dynamic front end, resulting in an excellent looking family hauler. With tons of interior space, seating for the entire family and an improved engine, the Toyota Sienna should easily make any families short list.This van has 198,618 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
The redesigned 2011 Toyota Sienna offers innovative firsts in versatility, refinement, comfort and entertainment. The 2011 Sienna received a new exterior design with a more dynamic front end, resulting in an excellent looking family hauler. With tons of interior space, seating for the entire family and an improved engine, the Toyota Sienna should easily make any families short list.This van has 198,618 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 266HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front & rear cup holders
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Assist grips
Coat hooks
Scuff Plates
Rear window sunshade
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Tri-zone manual climate control -inc: air filter
12V pwr outlets -inc: front & cargo area
Dual adjustable sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, dual trip odometer, digital compass, ECO indicator
Overhead console box -inc: conversation mirror, sunglass storage
Warnings -inc: low fuel, door ajar, tire pressure, front seat belts, key reminder
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: trans cooler, lock up torque converter
MacPherson gas strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, stablilizer bar
Pwr-assisted front ventilated & solid rear disc brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers -inc: coil springs
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
Body-colour door handles
Heated pwr mirrors
Rear Windows Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Rear Bumper Protector
Dual pwr sliding doors
Projector style halogen headlamps
Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
17" aluminum 5-spoke wheels w/locks
P235/60R17 all-season tires
Chrome surround grille
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Front & rear head/side curtain airbags
Brake assist (BA)
Dual-stage driver & front passenger supplemental airbags
Smart stop technology (SST)
Front seat belts w/adjustable B-pillar anchors, pretensioners, force limiters
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: USB input, bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, vacuum fluorescent display, XM satellite radio, (6) speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2025 Audi Q7 55 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats 6,373 KM $79,999 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey SXT 92,216 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab PRO-4X - Navigation 17,000 KM $56,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2011 Toyota Sienna