2011 Volkswagen Golf...

9390595 Stock #: 22-0223A

22-0223A VIN: WVWDA7AJ3BW100043

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Amaryllis Red Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 200,643 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Halogen Headlights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 15 Wheel Width: 6.5 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Beverage cooler in glovebox Front Head Room: 998 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,340 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Fuel Capacity: 55 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,578 mm Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Overall Width: 1,786 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Leg Room: 901 mm Overall height: 1,480 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,389 mm Rear Head Room: 979 mm Overall Length: 4,201 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,300 L Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,401 kg

