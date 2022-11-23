$7,998+ tax & licensing
$7,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2011 Volkswagen Golf
2011 Volkswagen Golf
2.5 TRENDLINE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$7,998
+ taxes & licensing
200,643KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9390595
- Stock #: 22-0223A
- VIN: WVWDA7AJ3BW100043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Amaryllis Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-0223A
- Mileage 200,643 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Volkswagen Golf has an upscale feel that's a notch above competitors; the TDI diesel gets exceptional, hybrid-like fuel economy. Its interior puts others to shame thanks to a sophisticated design, top-notch materials and all-around comfort. In the end, the 2011 Volkswagen Golf rises to the top by exceeding expectations.This hatchback has 200,643 kms. It's amaryllis red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Halogen Headlights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 15
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Front Head Room: 998 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,340 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,578 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Overall Width: 1,786 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Leg Room: 901 mm
Overall height: 1,480 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,389 mm
Rear Head Room: 979 mm
Overall Length: 4,201 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,300 L
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,401 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8