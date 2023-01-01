$8,998+ tax & licensing
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
156,988KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10161168
- Stock #: 23-0199A
- VIN: 3VWDK7AJ9BM025598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Stock # 23-0199A
Mileage 156,988 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 VW Jetta is a solid choice for a small or midsize sedan. With its spacious interior, plenty of standard features and exclusive offering of a fuel-efficient clean-diesel engine. The Jetta is pitching itself as a stronger value than ever.This sedan has 156,988 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 115HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mechanical
Power Steering
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen Headlights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Diameter: 15
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Silver aluminum rims
Curb weight: 1,325 kg
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Overall height: 1,453 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,362 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Head Room: 943 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,401 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,778 mm
Max cargo capacity: 440 L
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Overall Length: 4,628 mm
Wheelbase: 2,651 mm
Rear Leg Room: 967 mm
Manual child safety locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8