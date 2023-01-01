2011 Volkswagen Jetta

$8,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 9 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10161168

10161168 Stock #: 23-0199A

23-0199A VIN: 3VWDK7AJ9BM025598

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-0199A

Mileage 156,988 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mechanical Power Steering Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Exterior Daytime Running Lights Halogen Headlights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 Power remote trunk release Wheel Diameter: 15 Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary engine cooler Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Silver aluminum rims Curb weight: 1,325 kg Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Overall height: 1,453 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,362 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Head Room: 943 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,401 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,778 mm Max cargo capacity: 440 L Front Head Room: 970 mm Overall Length: 4,628 mm Wheelbase: 2,651 mm Rear Leg Room: 967 mm Manual child safety locks

