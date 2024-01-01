$14,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Audi S4
3.0T S tronic qtro
2012 Audi S4
3.0T S tronic qtro
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,309KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WAUBGCFL7CA115035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monsoon Gray Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,309 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
From the way it looks to the way it drives, this Audi S4 is a blast to pilot. This 2012 Audi S4 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With classic sports sedan written all over this Audi S4, we know you will be writing your own story together. For starters, style is not a prologue. It is intrinsic to the story. A beautifully rendered appearance package adds to the plot. Then performance takes the lead, thanks to the potent engine that pumps out impressive power and torque, giving you the license to let go and enjoy the incredible ride. This sedan has 142,309 kms. It's monsoon gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 333HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
With classic sports sedan written all over this Audi S4, we know you will be writing your own story together. For starters, style is not a prologue. It is intrinsic to the story. A beautifully rendered appearance package adds to the plot. Then performance takes the lead, thanks to the potent engine that pumps out impressive power and torque, giving you the license to let go and enjoy the incredible ride. This sedan has 142,309 kms. It's monsoon gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 333HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Aluminum center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
Multi-link front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
Tires: Profile: 40
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Intercooled Supercharger
Silver aluminum rims
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,717 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Front Head Room: 980 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm
Overall Width: 1,826 mm
Rear Head Room: 952 mm
Curb weight: 1,780 kg
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,406 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,290 kg
Rear Leg Room: 895 mm
Wheelbase: 2,811 mm
Max cargo capacity: 352 L
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth - Tow Package 20,513 KM $43,595 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay 87,348 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Diesel - Low Mileage 47,592 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2012 Audi S4