2012 Chevrolet Cruze

23,235 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

LT TURBO+ W/1SB - Low Mileage

LT TURBO+ W/1SB - Low Mileage

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,235KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9906077
  • Stock #: OB0388B
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SC1C7302710

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0388B
  • Mileage 23,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition can't match. This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The compact 2012 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This low mileage sedan has just 23,235 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

