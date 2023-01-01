Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> The Chevy Equinox has a firm and chic cabin offering convenience and roominess. This 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 212,134 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

212,134 KM

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

VIN 2GNFLDE57C6281908

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0144A
  • Mileage 212,134 KM

Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!

The Chevy Equinox has a firm and chic cabin offering convenience and roominess. This 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 212,134 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

REAR CAMERA

2012 Chevrolet Equinox