$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT - Bluetooth - Rear Camera
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT - Bluetooth - Rear Camera
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
212,134KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNFLDE57C6281908
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0144A
- Mileage 212,134 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!
The Chevy Equinox has a firm and chic cabin offering convenience and roominess. This 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 212,134 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
The Chevy Equinox has a firm and chic cabin offering convenience and roominess. This 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 212,134 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT4 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, POWERLIFTGATE, LOW KM 14,265 KM $44,500 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT - Bluetooth - Rear Camera 212,134 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred - $214 B/W - Low Mileage 14,439 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2012 Chevrolet Equinox