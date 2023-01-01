2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 8 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10494027

10494027 Stock #: OB0719A

OB0719A VIN: 2C4RDGBG4CR316705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.