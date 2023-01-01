2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 0 , 2 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9842063

9842063 Stock #: U0662B

U0662B VIN: 2C4RDGBGXCR255537

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U0662B

Mileage 310,210 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.