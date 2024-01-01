$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Fiat 500
Gucci
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
157,979KM
Used
VIN 3C3CFFCR5CT169290
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PB0259A
- Mileage 157,979 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Fiat 500 pays big dividends for going small--in expressive styling and even in driving verve, according to The Car Connection. This 2012 FIAT 500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new 2012 Fiat 500 ushers in the return of the Fiat brand to North America. Fiat 500 combines very stylish looks with exciting performance from its turbocharged engine, closer gear ratios, and suspension tuning. Indeed, 2012 Fiat 500 ridiculously fun to drive, and simply proves that small can be cool.This hatchback has 157,979 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 101HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
SECURITY ALARM
Speed Control
Front Floor Mats
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking glove box
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Floor Carpet
50/50 split fold-down rear seat
Driver seat memory
(2) front cupholders
Aux 12V pwr outlet
Vehicle info centre
Door trim w/cloth inserts
Front reading/map lamps
Chrome interior door handles
Front passenger seat belt alert
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down
Front sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front seat reactive head restraints
Body-colour instrument panel bezels
(2) rear floor-mounted cupholders
Overhead passenger assist handle
Rear cargo area lamp
Rear cargo shelf panel
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTOMATIC TEMP CONTROL & MICRON FILTER
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Normal Duty Suspension
Electric pwr steering
105-amp alternator
500-amp maintenance free battery
4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
1.4L 16-valve I4 multi-air engine
Engine cover w/Fiat logo
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
Bose premium audio
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Bright License Plate Brow
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
Tinted glass windows
Bright belt moulding
Body-colour fascias w/bright insert
Tire service kit
Spare tire not desired
Bi-function projector beam halogen headlamps
185/55R15 tires
Bodyside moulding w/500 logo
Chrome pwr heated mirrors -inc: spotter mirrors
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
Hill start assist
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags
Driver side knee bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
