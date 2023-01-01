$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-250
Super Duty XL - Power Windows
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
224,056KM
Used
- Stock #: U0810A
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT8CEB11595
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged Ford Super Duty. This 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 224,056 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, All Wheel Drive .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BT8CEB11595.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
