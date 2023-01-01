Menu
2012 Ford F-350

143,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2012 Ford F-350

2012 Ford F-350

Super Duty

2012 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9842057
  • Stock #: OB0384A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT7CEB63780

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0384A
  • Mileage 143,500 KM

Vehicle Description

No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 143,500 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT7CEB63780.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
HD gas shock absorbers
Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/vacuum-boost
2-tonne mechanical jack
72 amp/hr battery
HD 157-amp alternator
HD rear springs -inc: rear auxiliary springs
Monobeam front axle w/coil springs
Trailer sway control -inc: panic brake assist, hill start assist
Trailer tow prep pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector

Exterior

Interval wipers
Pickup box/cargo light
Solar tinted glass
Front/rear license plate brackets
Front fender vents
Dual beam jewel effect headlamps -inc: underhood service light
3-blink lane change signal
Removable locking tailgate w/key lock, TailGate Assist

Interior

Remote hood release
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
Dual rear seat grab handles
Colour-coordinated scuff plates
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) -inc: engine immobilizer
Door activated or instrument panel switch operated dome lamp w/delay

Safety

4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Rear door child safety locks
SOS post crash alert system
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Dual electric horn
Colour-keyed safety belts -inc: height adjustable D-rings
Child seat tethers on all rear seats
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

