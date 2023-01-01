2012 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9842057

9842057 Stock #: OB0384A

OB0384A VIN: 1FT8W3BT7CEB63780

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OB0384A

Mileage 143,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Four Wheel Drive Front stabilizer bar Pwr steering HD gas shock absorbers Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC) Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/vacuum-boost 2-tonne mechanical jack 72 amp/hr battery HD 157-amp alternator HD rear springs -inc: rear auxiliary springs Monobeam front axle w/coil springs Trailer sway control -inc: panic brake assist, hill start assist Trailer tow prep pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector Exterior Interval wipers Pickup box/cargo light Solar tinted glass Front/rear license plate brackets Front fender vents Dual beam jewel effect headlamps -inc: underhood service light 3-blink lane change signal Removable locking tailgate w/key lock, TailGate Assist Interior Remote hood release Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks Dual rear seat grab handles Colour-coordinated scuff plates SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) -inc: engine immobilizer Door activated or instrument panel switch operated dome lamp w/delay Safety 4-wheel anti-lock braking system Rear door child safety locks SOS post crash alert system AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control Dual electric horn Colour-keyed safety belts -inc: height adjustable D-rings Child seat tethers on all rear seats MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute

