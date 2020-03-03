Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - OnStar - SiriusXM

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - OnStar - SiriusXM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4747605
  • Stock #: BL0345B
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE70CZ129943
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Add a touch of class to your pickup truck with the upscale GMC Sierra 1500. This 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 90,000 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Safety
  • Onstar
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

