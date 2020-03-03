Menu
2012 Honda Accord

EX-L W/NAVI

Location

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

613-721-CARS (2277)

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,096KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4791507
  • VIN: 1HGCS1A85CA800150
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTOMATIC, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, NAVIGATIONH, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

