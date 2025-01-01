$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,372KM
VIN 2HKRM4H3XCH111826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RB0185B
- Mileage 174,372 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, A/C
Versatility, competency, and reliability are the tenets on which the CR-V hangs its hat, says Car and Driver. This 2012 Honda CR-V is for sale today.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 174,372 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
