Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, A/C</b><br> <br> Versatility, competency, and reliability are the tenets on which the CR-V hangs its hat, says Car and Driver. This 2012 Honda CR-V is for sale today. <br> <br>In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether youre hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, theres plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability youd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 174,372 kms. Its green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2012 Honda CR-V

174,372 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
13144174

2012 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,372KM
VIN 2HKRM4H3XCH111826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RB0185B
  • Mileage 174,372 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, A/C

Versatility, competency, and reliability are the tenets on which the CR-V hangs its hat, says Car and Driver. This 2012 Honda CR-V is for sale today.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 174,372 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 60,250 KM $101,126 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks S 156,128 KM $15,295 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring - Power Tailgate for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring - Power Tailgate 249,878 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2012 Honda CR-V