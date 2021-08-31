2012 Honda Fit

$8,989 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 1 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7995612

7995612 Stock #: 15088A

15088A VIN: LUCGE8H58C3003581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 15088A

Mileage 88,156 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Rear seats: split-bench Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Speakers: 4 Compression ratio: 10.40 to 1 Transmission: 5 speed automatic Fuel economy highway: 5.4L/100 km Fuel economy city: 7.1L/100 km Wheel size: 15 Engine litres: 1.5 Engine displacement: 1.5 L CD-MP3 decoder Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Exterior body width: 1,695mm (66.7) Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3) Rear legroom: 888mm (35.0) Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0) Turning radius: 5.3m (17.2') Front hiproom: 1,308mm (51.5) Wheelbase: 2,500mm (98.4) Fuel tank capacity: 40.0L Exterior length: 4,105mm (161.6) Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.4mm (2.87 x 3.52) Horsepower: 117hp @ 6,600RPM Torque: 106 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM Front headroom: 1,027mm (40.4) Rear hiproom: 1,302mm (51.3) Front shoulder room: 1,338mm (52.7) Rear shoulder room: 1,302mm (51.3) Interior cargo volume: 585 L (21 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,622 L (57 cu.ft.) Engine horsepower: 117hp @ 6,600RPM Engine torque: 106 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM Exterior height: 1,525mm (60.0) Front tires: 175/65SR15.0 Rear tires: 175/65SR15.0 Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate GVWR: 1,594kg (3,514lbs) Passenger volume: 2,572L (90.8 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 1,163kg (2,564lbs)

