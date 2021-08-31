Menu
2012 Honda Fit

88,156 KM

Details Description Features

$8,989

+ tax & licensing
$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2012 Honda Fit

2012 Honda Fit

LX

2012 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

88,156KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7995612
  Stock #: 15088A
  VIN: LUCGE8H58C3003581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15088A
  • Mileage 88,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 1.5L SOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder * Automatic transmission with manual mode * Air Conditioning * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Compression ratio: 10.40 to 1
Transmission: 5 speed automatic
Fuel economy highway: 5.4L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 7.1L/100 km
Wheel size: 15
Engine litres: 1.5
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
CD-MP3 decoder
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Exterior body width: 1,695mm (66.7)
Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Rear legroom: 888mm (35.0)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.2')
Front hiproom: 1,308mm (51.5)
Wheelbase: 2,500mm (98.4)
Fuel tank capacity: 40.0L
Exterior length: 4,105mm (161.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.4mm (2.87 x 3.52)
Horsepower: 117hp @ 6,600RPM
Torque: 106 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Front headroom: 1,027mm (40.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,302mm (51.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,338mm (52.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,302mm (51.3)
Interior cargo volume: 585 L (21 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,622 L (57 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 117hp @ 6,600RPM
Engine torque: 106 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Exterior height: 1,525mm (60.0)
Front tires: 175/65SR15.0
Rear tires: 175/65SR15.0
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
GVWR: 1,594kg (3,514lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,572L (90.8 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,163kg (2,564lbs)

