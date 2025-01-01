Menu
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2012 Hyundai Accent

127,801 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

12293880

2012 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,801KM
VIN KMHCT4AE3CU249942

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,801 KM

Vehicle Description

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine litres: 1.6
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Turning radius: 5.2m (17.1')
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 45.0L
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
Passenger volume: 2,539L (89.7 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 138hp @ 6,300RPM
Fuel economy highway: 5.3L/100 km
Torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Front tires: 175/70TR14.0
Engine torque: 123 lb.-ft. @ 4,850RPM
Fuel economy city: 7.1L/100 km
Rear tires: 175/70TR14.0
Interior maximum cargo volume: 389 L (14 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 138hp @ 6,300RPM
Interior cargo volume: 389 L (14 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,610kg (3,549lbs)
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Engine bore x stroke: 77.0mm x 85.4mm (3.03 x 3.36)
Exterior height: 1,450mm (57.1)
Front hiproom: 1,304mm (51.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,198mm (47.2)
Front headroom: 1,014mm (39.9)
Exterior body width: 1,700mm (66.9)
Wheelbase: 2,570mm (101.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,356mm (53.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,364mm (53.7)
Wheel size: 14
Rear headroom: 964mm (38.0)
Front legroom: 1,113mm (43.8)
Exterior length: 4,370mm (172.0)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Rear legroom: 780mm (30.7)
Cargo: trunk
Curb weight: 1,087kg (2,396lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2012 Hyundai Accent