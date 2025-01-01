$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
GL - Cruise Control
Used
296,544KM
VIN KMHCT4AE5CU259498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 296,544 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors!
With handsome styling, above-average performance, and solid build quality, this Hyundai Accent represents a strong choice for a small car in the subcompact class. This 2012 Hyundai Accent is for sale today.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 296,544 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
8-KPH bumpers
Emergency internal trunk release
Front/rear side curtain airbags
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Passenger occupancy sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags
Dual frontal airbags
Side impact reinforcements
Front height-adjustable seatbelts -inc: seatbelt force-limiters & pretensioners
Electronic stability control (ESC) -inc: traction control system (TCS), vehicle stability management (VSM)
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Hood insulator
14" x 5.0" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Front grille w/chrome accents
Centre high mount stoplight
P175/70TR14 low roll-resistant silica all-season tires
Mechanical
Air Conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
90-amp alternator
MacPherson strut front suspension
Rear torsion beam axle
Engine cover
1.6L DOHC GDI D-CVVT I4 engine
36-amp-hr battery
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Fuel Door Release
Front/rear floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
12-volt pwr outlet
Front map lamp
Overhead sunglasses holder
Ignition immobilizer system
Cloth door trim
(3) assist grips
Cloth Seat Trim
Air filter
Dual Vanity Mirrors
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Driver seat armrest
Front centre console w/(2) cupholders
Front passenger-side seatback pocket
(3) adjustable rear headrests
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down
Glove box w/damper
Metal painted interior accents
Front door pocket storage compartments -inc: bottle holders
Rear garment hooks (2)
Tilt steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls
Metal painted interior door handles
Active Eco w/indicator
Instrumentation -inc: black gauges, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, coolant temp, fuel level, digital clock, adjustable illumination
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Micro roof antenna
AM/FM/MP3/CD audio system -inc: USB/iPod aux input jack, (6) speakers
Additional Features
Anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way height-adjustable driver seat w/adjustable active head restraints
2012 Hyundai Accent