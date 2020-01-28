Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

GL - Trade-in - Non-smoker - $125 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,979KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4542756
  • Stock #: BL0659A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE2CU010985
Exterior Colour
Century White
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Trade-in, Non-smoker, Local, Low Mileage, Air, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks!

Compare at $8754 - Our Price is just $8499!

This Hyundai Accent is an affordable and economical compact car with numerous premium features. This 2012 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage hatchback has just 15,979 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $124.50 with $0 down for 36 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • air
Convenience
  • cruise
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Cloth Seats
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • AM / FM / CD Player
  • Sirius XM Satellite Ready

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

