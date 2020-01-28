Trade-in, Non-smoker, Local, Low Mileage, Air, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks!



Compare at $8754 - Our Price is just $8499!



This Hyundai Accent is an affordable and economical compact car with numerous premium features. This 2012 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This low mileage hatchback has just 15,979 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $124.50 with $0 down for 36 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.





Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort air Convenience cruise Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Cloth Seats Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA

AM / FM / CD Player

Sirius XM Satellite Ready

