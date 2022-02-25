Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Accent

121,980 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

GL - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Accent

GL - Cruise Control

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,980KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8431881
  • Stock #: L137A
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE9CU187642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyclone Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors!

Larger than most in its class, this Hyundai Accent offers more space for less money. This 2012 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 121,980 kms. It's cyclone grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 46,432 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2019 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 58,125 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 61,216 KM
$34,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory