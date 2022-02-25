$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
GL - Cruise Control
121,980KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8431881
- Stock #: L137A
- VIN: KMHCT4AE9CU187642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyclone Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Larger than most in its class, this Hyundai Accent offers more space for less money. This 2012 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
It's hard to find style, safety, and value in a fun to drive package, but that's exactly what this Hyundai Accent delivers. Leave compromise behind and enjoy this fun, economical Accent filled with modern design and advanced safety features. Let this Hyundai Accent change your idea of small cars. This sedan has 121,980 kms. It's cyclone grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Control
