2012 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Heated Seat - Bluetooth

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Heated Seat - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10623216
  • Stock #: U0827
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE4CH114411

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0827
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Keyless Entry, Heated Seat, Bluetooth!

A safe and predictable driving experience is what is on offer with this 2012 Hyundai Elantra. This 2012 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Hyundai Elantra is an all-around economical sedan that gets great fuel economy, offers plenty of features and comes with a five-star safety rating, plus one of the best looking designs offered in the industry. With a strong and economical engine, fuel consumption and reliability are always guaranteed. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Heated Seat, Bluetooth.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Comfort

heated seat

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

