2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Touring

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 249,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4768404
  • Stock #: BL0697A
  • VIN: KMHDB8AE3CU143280
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is a highly practical vehicle with a high volume cargo capacity and a strong and efficient engine. This 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A five door hatchback, the 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring combines practicality and affordability in an appealing compact car. Hyundai says that the Elantra Touring wagon also has more interior volume than any 5-door in its class. Ride quality and refinement are surprisingly good for the class. The Elantra Touring features 24 cubic feet of cargo space and a very efficient engine that allows the wagon to get 31 mpg on the highway and 23 mpg in the city.This wagon has 249,000 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

