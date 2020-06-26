+ taxes & licensing
With a low price, a huge cargo space and extra room for rear passengers, this 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is simply a steal. This 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A five door hatchback, the 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring combines practicality and affordability in an appealing compact car. Hyundai says that the Elantra Touring wagon also has more interior volume than any 5-door in its class. Ride quality and refinement are surprisingly good for the class. The Elantra Touring features 24 cubic feet of cargo space and a very efficient engine that allows the wagon to get 31 mpg on the highway and 23 mpg in the city.This wagon has 196,475 kms. It's gray in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
