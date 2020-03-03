Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4747602
  • Stock #: BL0749A
  • VIN: 5XYZG3AB6CG121571
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Hyundai Santa Fe still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

