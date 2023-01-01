Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

152,630 KM

Details Description

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

LIMITED W/NAVI - $181 B/W

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

152,630KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9644263
  • Stock #: U0645A
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG0CG135125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,630 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $12359 - Our Price is just $11999!

Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe a great statement on the road. This 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 152,630 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $180.77 with $0 down for 36 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

