$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Hyundai Sonata
Limited w/Navi
2012 Hyundai Sonata
Limited w/Navi
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPEC4AB4CH470236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0284A
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai Sonata is a strong family sedan value with inconspicuous looks hiding top-notch safety and fuel economy. This 2012 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 274HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 274HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION 4,900 KM $42,248 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SL - Navigation - Leather Seats 111,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Versa SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 70,216 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2012 Hyundai Sonata