2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Listing ID: 10426509

10426509 Stock #: 192991

192991 VIN: 1C4RJFAGXCC313028

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Tracker System Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Bodyside mouldings Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Cylinder configuration: V-6 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Rear tires: 245/70SR17.0 Front tires: 245/70SR17.0 Recommended fuel: flexible Tires: all-terrain Approach angle: 26 deg Transmission: 5 speed automatic Departure angle: 27 deg Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs) Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1 Engine displacement: 3.6 L Engine litres: 3.6 Fuel economy city: 13.0L/100 km Turning radius: 5.7m (18.5') Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM Fuel tank capacity: 93.1L Fuel economy highway: 8.8L/100 km Horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM Interior cargo volume: 994 L (35 cu.ft.) GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500lbs) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,945 L (69 cu.ft.) Passenger volume: 2,985L (105.4 cu.ft.) Curb weight: 2,114kg (4,660lbs) Payload: 835kg (1,840lbs) AM/FM radio: SIRIUS Power 4-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 17 Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9) Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2) Forward collision: warning CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: doors and push button start Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6) Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27) Ground clearance (max): 259mm (10.2) Exterior length: 4,821mm (189.8) Wheelbase: 2,916mm (114.8) Front legroom: 1,024mm (40.3) Rear legroom: 980mm (38.6) Front hiproom: 1,448mm (57.0) Rear hiproom: 1,427mm (56.2) Front shoulder room: 1,491mm (58.7) Rear shoulder room: 1,473mm (58.0) Exterior body width: 1,938mm (76.3) Exterior height: 1,763mm (69.4) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.