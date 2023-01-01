Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

11 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo

Location

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

  1. 10426509
  2. 10426509
  3. 10426509
  4. 10426509
  5. 10426509
  6. 10426509
  7. 10426509
  8. 10426509
  9. 10426509
  10. 10426509
  11. 10426509
  12. 10426509
  13. 10426509
  14. 10426509
  15. 10426509
  16. 10426509
  17. 10426509
  18. 10426509
  19. 10426509
  20. 10426509
  21. 10426509
  22. 10426509
  23. 10426509
  24. 10426509
Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10426509
  • Stock #: 192991
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAGXCC313028

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4x4 Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Media Screen, Handsfree Connectivity, Heated Seats, Power Seats. All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report and are Safety inspected by our certified mechanics. Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Can't find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 370 West Hunt Club rd. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram is Ottawa's local Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram dealer! This is your source for new Ottawa Jeep sales and service, Ottawa Dodge sales and service, Ottawa Chrysler sales and service, and Ottawa Ram sales and service. Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is a state of the art facility designed in Chrysler Canada's image to provide you with Ottawa's best Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram sales and service. Nobody deals like Ottawa's Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Bodyside mouldings
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear tires: 245/70SR17.0
Front tires: 245/70SR17.0
Recommended fuel: flexible
Tires: all-terrain
Approach angle: 26 deg
Transmission: 5 speed automatic
Departure angle: 27 deg
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine litres: 3.6
Fuel economy city: 13.0L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.5')
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 93.1L
Fuel economy highway: 8.8L/100 km
Horsepower: 290hp @ 6,400RPM
Interior cargo volume: 994 L (35 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500lbs)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,945 L (69 cu.ft.)
Passenger volume: 2,985L (105.4 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 2,114kg (4,660lbs)
Payload: 835kg (1,840lbs)
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Forward collision: warning
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (max): 259mm (10.2)
Exterior length: 4,821mm (189.8)
Wheelbase: 2,916mm (114.8)
Front legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Rear legroom: 980mm (38.6)
Front hiproom: 1,448mm (57.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,427mm (56.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,491mm (58.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,473mm (58.0)
Exterior body width: 1,938mm (76.3)
Exterior height: 1,763mm (69.4)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dilawri Chrysler

2012 Jeep Grand Cher...
 11 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler U...
 14,560 KM
$54,499 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Expres...
 48,948 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dilawri Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory