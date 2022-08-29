Menu
2012 Kia Forte

150,001 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

EX - Power Seats

EX - Power Seats

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

+ taxes & licensing

150,001KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9093355
  • Stock #: OB0052A
  • VIN: KNAFU4A20C5631261

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0052A
  • Mileage 150,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Cruise Control!

Unexpected levels of refinement and lots of value for money. This 2012 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2012 Kia Forte is an economical conscience vehicle. The Forte sedan has one of the roomiest interiors in its class--as well as one of the best-equipped cabins. Kia's sound system is claimed to be one of the most advanced sound systems available which includes speed-dependent volume compensation to automatically increase the volume at higher speeds. This sedan has 150,001 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Cruise Control.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

