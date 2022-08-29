2012 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9093355

9093355 Stock #: OB0052A

OB0052A VIN: KNAFU4A20C5631261

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OB0052A

Mileage 150,001 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.