2012 Kia Soul

101,870 KM

$8,989

+ tax & licensing
Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

Contact Seller
2U AUTO *** BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!! ***

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

101,870KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5643117
  • Stock #: 13846A
  • VIN: KNDJT2A64C7369451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13846A
  • Mileage 101,870 KM

Vehicle Description

***BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO*** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2012 KIA SOUL 2U AUTO IS A MUST SEE. This 2012 KIA SOUL 2U AUTO comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors), Automatic, Heated seats, BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB/MP3, Cruise control, Climate control, A/C, XM/CD/AM/FM stereo, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!!WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A CLEANER KIA SOUL AUTO OUT THERE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Bodyside mouldings
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.1L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 48.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,897L (102.3 cu.ft.)
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km
Rear hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7)
Wheelbase: 2,550mm (100.4)
Front headroom: 1,020mm (40.2)
Front legroom: 1,070mm (42.1)
Rear headroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.2')
Horsepower: 164hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 164hp @ 6,500RPM
Exterior height: 1,610mm (63.4)
Torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Engine torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Exterior body width: 1,785mm (70.3)
Rear legroom: 990mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,353mm (53.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,403mm (55.2)
Interior cargo volume: 546 L (19 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,511 L (53 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,120mm (162.2)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

