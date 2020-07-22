2012 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Bodyside mouldings

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability MP3 decoder Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Engine litres: 2.0 Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0 Front tires: 205/55HR16.0 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1 Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy highway: 7.1L/100 km Fuel tank capacity: 48.0L Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Passenger volume: 2,897L (102.3 cu.ft.) AM/FM radio: SIRIUS Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1) Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82) Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km Rear hiproom: 1,339mm (52.7) Wheelbase: 2,550mm (100.4) Front headroom: 1,020mm (40.2) Front legroom: 1,070mm (42.1) Rear headroom: 1,005mm (39.6) Turning radius: 5.3m (17.2') Horsepower: 164hp @ 6,500RPM Engine horsepower: 164hp @ 6,500RPM Exterior height: 1,610mm (63.4) Torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM Engine torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM Exterior body width: 1,785mm (70.3) Rear legroom: 990mm (39.0) Front hiproom: 1,353mm (53.3) Front shoulder room: 1,403mm (55.2) Interior cargo volume: 546 L (19 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,511 L (53 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 4,120mm (162.2)

