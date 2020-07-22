+ taxes & licensing
613-688-3600
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-3600
+ taxes & licensing
***BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO*** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2012 KIA SOUL 2U AUTO IS A MUST SEE. This 2012 KIA SOUL 2U AUTO comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors), Automatic, Heated seats, BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB/MP3, Cruise control, Climate control, A/C, XM/CD/AM/FM stereo, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!!WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A CLEANER KIA SOUL AUTO OUT THERE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5