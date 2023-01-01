$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Power Seats
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
247,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10518342
- Stock #: U0811A
- VIN: JM1BL1UF4C1508412
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 247,200 KM
Vehicle Description
An opulent interior mated to an aggressively styled exterior, further complemented by a high powered efficient engines. This 2012 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Mazda3 has been Mazda's best-selling vehicle for several years, and it's easy to understand why. It's a high-quality car that's simple, small, and sporty, which help it to stand out in an increasingly crowded small car segment. The Mazda3 has gone through a few notable changes for 2012. Most notable upgrade is Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY. The new technology boosts fuel economy to nearly 40 mpg on the highway. This sedan has 247,200 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
