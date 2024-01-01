Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors!</b><br> <br> Offering excellent handling and agility, this Mazda 3 is easily a class leader. This 2012 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>The Mazda3 has been Mazdas best-selling vehicle for several years, and its easy to understand why. Its a high-quality car thats simple, small, and sporty, which help it to stand out in an increasingly crowded small car segment. The Mazda3 has gone through a few notable changes for 2012. Most notable upgrade is Mazdas SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY. The new technology boosts fuel economy to nearly 40 mpg on the highway. This sedan has 218,128 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

218,128 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - Power Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - Power Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
218,128KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1UFXC1617876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors!

Offering excellent handling and agility, this Mazda 3 is easily a class leader. This 2012 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Mazda3 has been Mazda's best-selling vehicle for several years, and it's easy to understand why. It's a high-quality car that's simple, small, and sporty, which help it to stand out in an increasingly crowded small car segment. The Mazda3 has gone through a few notable changes for 2012. Most notable upgrade is Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY. The new technology boosts fuel economy to nearly 40 mpg on the highway. This sedan has 218,128 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric Preferred - Navigation - $200 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric Preferred - Navigation - $200 B/W 64,265 KM $27,960 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 23,437 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson - $151 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson - $151 B/W 83,716 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3