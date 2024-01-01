$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Power Seats
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Power Seats
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
218,128KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1UFXC1617876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,128 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors!
Offering excellent handling and agility, this Mazda 3 is easily a class leader. This 2012 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Mazda3 has been Mazda's best-selling vehicle for several years, and it's easy to understand why. It's a high-quality car that's simple, small, and sporty, which help it to stand out in an increasingly crowded small car segment. The Mazda3 has gone through a few notable changes for 2012. Most notable upgrade is Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY. The new technology boosts fuel economy to nearly 40 mpg on the highway. This sedan has 218,128 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
2012 Mazda MAZDA3