$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
2012 Mazda MAZDA5
GS - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
165,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10001981
- Stock #: OB0481A
- VIN: JM1CW2CL9C0126505
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # OB0481A
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mazda 5 comes with a standard manual gearbox for all the thrill-seekers, or a refined automatic for a more comfortable and smooth driving experience. This 2012 Mazda Mazda5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2012 Mazda5 has excellent passenger design. It takes up about the same parking footprint as a compact sedan, but it has comfortable seating for six. Mazda says that even with all six seats up in place, there's enough cargo space for a standard baby stroller. Also, the sliding doors are easy to operate and are easier to manage when in tight parking spaces. Furthermore, this model is already known for its entertaining driving character, and with a little more power and steering and suspension tuned even more for handling, the Mazda5 is one family choice for those who like the twisties.This van has 165,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 157HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3