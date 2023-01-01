Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GS - Aluminum Wheels - Power Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10001981
  • Stock #: OB0481A
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL9C0126505

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0481A
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors!

This Mazda 5 comes with a standard manual gearbox for all the thrill-seekers, or a refined automatic for a more comfortable and smooth driving experience. This 2012 Mazda Mazda5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2012 Mazda5 has excellent passenger design. It takes up about the same parking footprint as a compact sedan, but it has comfortable seating for six. Mazda says that even with all six seats up in place, there's enough cargo space for a standard baby stroller. Also, the sliding doors are easy to operate and are easier to manage when in tight parking spaces. Furthermore, this model is already known for its entertaining driving character, and with a little more power and steering and suspension tuned even more for handling, the Mazda5 is one family choice for those who like the twisties.This van has 165,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 157HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2009 Ford Edge Limited
 136,850 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 62,315 KM
$31,976 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 52,345 KM
$27,976 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory