2012 Mazda MAZDA5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10001981

10001981 Stock #: OB0481A

OB0481A VIN: JM1CW2CL9C0126505

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OB0481A

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.