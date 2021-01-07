Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

91,967 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bells Corner Auto

613-721-CARS (2277)

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT

Location

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

613-721-CARS (2277)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

91,967KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6422869
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL9C0122565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 91,967 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

WE WILL FINANCE.

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

 

CARFAX REPORTS AVAILABLE FOR EACH VEHICLE. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

