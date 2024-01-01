$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK350
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK350
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDCGG8HB4CF842303
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
A compact luxury crossover with plenty of premium options, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is a great mix of utility and class. The GLK-Class borrows the appearance of Mercedes-Benz' larger sport-utility vehicles but is actually a very manageable size for city-dwellers. The utility has a powerful 268-horsepower V6, car-like independent suspension and upright 8-way power-adjustable seating. This SUV has 165,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
A compact luxury crossover with plenty of premium options, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is a great mix of utility and class. The GLK-Class borrows the appearance of Mercedes-Benz' larger sport-utility vehicles but is actually a very manageable size for city-dwellers. The utility has a powerful 268-horsepower V6, car-like independent suspension and upright 8-way power-adjustable seating. This SUV has 165,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L FWD - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Buick Verano Leather 104,671 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
2022 Ford MAVERICK Lariat - Heated Seats - FLEXBED 53,090 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class