A compact luxury crossover with plenty of premium options, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is a great mix of utility and class. The GLK-Class borrows the appearance of Mercedes-Benz larger sport-utility vehicles but is actually a very manageable size for city-dwellers. The utility has a powerful 268-horsepower V6, car-like independent suspension and upright 8-way power-adjustable seating. This SUV has 165,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

165,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,000KM
VIN WDCGG8HB4CF842303

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

New Arrival! This 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A compact luxury crossover with plenty of premium options, the 2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is a great mix of utility and class. The GLK-Class borrows the appearance of Mercedes-Benz' larger sport-utility vehicles but is actually a very manageable size for city-dwellers. The utility has a powerful 268-horsepower V6, car-like independent suspension and upright 8-way power-adjustable seating. This SUV has 165,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class