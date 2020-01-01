Menu
2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.5L Auto Trendline

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.5L Auto Trendline

Location

Bells Corner Auto

1912 Robertson Rd, Nepean, ON K2H 5B8

613-721-CARS (2277)

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,383KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4404840
  • VIN: 1VWAH7A36CC087403
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEY LESS ENTRY AND CRUISE CONTROL

 

SAFETY INCLUDED, TAXES AND PLATES EXTRA

 

6 MONTH OR 6000 KM POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. eXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE AT ADDITIONAL COST.

 

WE WILL FINANCE.

 

FOR MORE CARS, PLEASE VISIT

WWW.BellsCornerAuto.com

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message