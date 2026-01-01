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2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$2,216
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
240,952KM
VIN WVGBV7AX1CW003355
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 240,952 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry
A roomy and high grade interior make for a comfortable, entertaining and soft ride in this Tiguan. This 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Featuring updated styling, the 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan is a compact FWD crossover vehicle capable of 27 miles per gallon. The Volkswagen Tiguan stands out in the crowded field of compact crossover utility vehicles as being just a little sportier and fun to drive. Handling and maneuverability are strengths. The Tiguan's turbocharged engine offers impressive performance, while still being reasonably good with gas, and the tall-roof design affords impressive interior space--especially for backseat occupants.
This SUV has 240,952 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
A roomy and high grade interior make for a comfortable, entertaining and soft ride in this Tiguan. This 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Featuring updated styling, the 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan is a compact FWD crossover vehicle capable of 27 miles per gallon. The Volkswagen Tiguan stands out in the crowded field of compact crossover utility vehicles as being just a little sportier and fun to drive. Handling and maneuverability are strengths. The Tiguan's turbocharged engine offers impressive performance, while still being reasonably good with gas, and the tall-roof design affords impressive interior space--especially for backseat occupants.
This SUV has 240,952 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$2,216
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan