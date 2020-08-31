Menu
2013 Audi A4

170,455 KM

$10,489

+ tax & licensing
Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

PREM 2.0T AWD ** FREE WINTER TIRES & RIMS INC!!**

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

170,455KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5824010
  • Stock #: 13883A
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL1DN005515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,455 KM

Vehicle Description

*** BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!!*** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2013 AUDI A4 2.0T PREMIUM QUATTRO IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE BOYS & GIRLS!!! This 2013 Audi A4 2.0T PREMIUM Quattro comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors, seats), Quattro, Leather Interior with Heated seats, Sunroof, Proximity key with Push button start, Alloy rims, BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, Dual Electronic Climate control, A/C, XM/CD/AM/FM stereo, ABS, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A CLEANER FULLY LOADED AUDI A4 2.0T PREMIUM OUT THERE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Engine litres: 2.0
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Fuel tank capacity: 61.0L
Fuel economy city: 10.0L/100 km
Speakers: 10
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Compression ratio: 9.60 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Maintenance warranty: 12 months/8,000km
Drive type: quattro all-wheel drive
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Turning radius: 5.8m (18.9')
Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km
GVWR: 2,235kg (4,927lbs)
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Manual-shift auto: Tiptronic
Wheel size: 18
Internal memory capacity (GB): 10 GB
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Rear headroom: 952mm (37.5)
Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Engine bore x stroke: 82.5mm x 92.8mm (3.25 x 3.65)
Exterior height: 1,427mm (56.2)
Front tires: 245/40HR18.0
Rear tires: 245/40HR18.0
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,380mm (54.3)
Payload: 480kg (1,058lbs)
Exterior length: 4,701mm (185.1)
Exterior body width: 1,826mm (71.9)
Wheelbase: 2,808mm (110.6)
Rear legroom: 895mm (35.2)
Front headroom: 966mm (38.0)
Interior cargo volume: 352 L (12 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 352 L (12 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 211hp @ 4,300RPM
Engine horsepower: 211hp @ 4,300RPM

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

