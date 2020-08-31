2013 Audi A4

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Rear fog lights Headlight cleaning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Trim Leather upholstery Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability MP3 decoder Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints DVD-Audio Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Engine litres: 2.0 Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Recommended fuel: premium unleaded 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Fuel tank capacity: 61.0L Fuel economy city: 10.0L/100 km Speakers: 10 Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km Compression ratio: 9.60 to 1 Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance Maintenance warranty: 12 months/8,000km Drive type: quattro all-wheel drive Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km Transmission: 8 speed automatic Turning radius: 5.8m (18.9') Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km GVWR: 2,235kg (4,927lbs) High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth AM/FM radio: SIRIUS Manual-shift auto: Tiptronic Wheel size: 18 Internal memory capacity (GB): 10 GB Primary LCD size: 7.0 Rear headroom: 952mm (37.5) Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3) Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5) Engine bore x stroke: 82.5mm x 92.8mm (3.25 x 3.65) Exterior height: 1,427mm (56.2) Front tires: 245/40HR18.0 Rear tires: 245/40HR18.0 Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,500RPM Rear shoulder room: 1,380mm (54.3) Payload: 480kg (1,058lbs) Exterior length: 4,701mm (185.1) Exterior body width: 1,826mm (71.9) Wheelbase: 2,808mm (110.6) Rear legroom: 895mm (35.2) Front headroom: 966mm (38.0) Interior cargo volume: 352 L (12 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 352 L (12 cu.ft.) Horsepower: 211hp @ 4,300RPM Engine horsepower: 211hp @ 4,300RPM

