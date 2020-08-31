+ taxes & licensing
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
*** BEST PRICE IN ONTARIO!!!*** THIS BEAUTIFUL 2013 AUDI A4 2.0T PREMIUM QUATTRO IS A MUST SEE @ THIS PRICE BOYS & GIRLS!!! This 2013 Audi A4 2.0T PREMIUM Quattro comes LOADED!!!LOADED!!!LOADED!!! It comes equipped with all the power options (windows, locks, mirrors, seats), Quattro, Leather Interior with Heated seats, Sunroof, Proximity key with Push button start, Alloy rims, BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB/MP3, Steering wheel controls, Cruise control, Dual Electronic Climate control, A/C, XM/CD/AM/FM stereo, ABS, Traction control, and TONS!!!TONS!!! More Options!!! Way To Many To List!!! WE DARE YOU TO TRY AND FIND A BETTER PRICE ON A CLEANER FULLY LOADED AUDI A4 2.0T PREMIUM OUT THERE!!! LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!
