2013 BMW 3 Series

Listing ID: 8673371

8673371 Stock #: P0031

P0031 VIN: WBA3C3C55DF978779

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Imperial Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0031

Mileage 93,898 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: V Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door PREMIUM PACKAGE DAKOTA LEATHER Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Run flat tires Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 368 L Front Head Room: 1,023 mm Overall Width: 1,811 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Rear Head Room: 957 mm Overall Length: 4,636 mm Rear Leg Room: 892 mm Curb weight: 1,565 kg Manual child safety locks Wheelbase: 2,810 mm Overall height: 1,429 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,043 kg Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen aero-composite headlights Type of tires: Run-flat AS

