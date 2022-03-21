$16,998+ tax & licensing
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2013 BMW 3 Series
2013 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive - Premium Package
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
93,898KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8673371
- Stock #: P0031
- VIN: WBA3C3C55DF978779
- Exterior Colour Imperial Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0031
- Mileage 93,898 KM
Setting the pace for more than 30 years, this 3 Series is still the world leading mid size luxury sedan with a long and successful heritage. This 2013 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2013 BMW 3 Series is a well rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you find yourself drawn to its sporty driving character or its luxury cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This sedan has 93,898 kms. It's imperial blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Package, Dakota Leather.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $155.11 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
PREMIUM PACKAGE
DAKOTA LEATHER
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Run flat tires
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.2 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 368 L
Front Head Room: 1,023 mm
Overall Width: 1,811 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Head Room: 957 mm
Overall Length: 4,636 mm
Rear Leg Room: 892 mm
Curb weight: 1,565 kg
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 2,810 mm
Overall height: 1,429 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,043 kg
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
