$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Hyundai on Hunt Club
613-688-3600
2013 BMW 328
2013 BMW 328
4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD
Location
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-3600
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
119,858KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10070430
- Stock #: 162092
- VIN: WBA3B3C51DF536276
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,858 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Interior cargo volume: 368 L (13 cu.ft.)
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Interior maximum cargo volume: 368 L (13 cu.ft.)
Door mirrors: body-colour
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Manual-shift auto: Steptronic
Fuel economy highway: 6.0L/100 km
Front tires: 225/45VR18.0
GVWR: 2,075kg (4,575lbs)
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.2')
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Speakers: 9
Maintenance warranty: 48 months/80,000km
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Wheel size: 18
CD-MP3 decoder
Proximity key: push button start only
Front legroom: 1,068mm (42.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Horsepower: 241hp @ 5,000RPM
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,250RPM
Engine horsepower: 241hp @ 5,000RPM
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,250RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 84.0mm x 90.1mm (3.31 x 3.55)
Rear tires: 225/45VR18.0
Primary LCD size: 6.5
Drive type: all-wheel
Payload: 408kg (899lbs)
Rear legroom: 892mm (35.1)
Curb weight: 1,631kg (3,596lbs)
Fuel economy city: 9.0L/100 km
Rear headroom: 957mm (37.7)
Wheelbase: 2,810mm (110.6)
Front headroom: 1,023mm (40.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Exterior body width: 1,811mm (71.3)
Exterior height: 1,434mm (56.5)
Exterior length: 4,636mm (182.5)
Appearance: analog
Cargo: trunk
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hyundai on Hunt Club
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5