2013 Cadillac SRX
Luxury Collection
159,197KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8503643
- Stock #: S1109
- VIN: 3GYFNGE33DS654801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood door panel insert
Pedal memory
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 13.2L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 79.5L
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine litres: 3.6
Maintenance warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.8L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Internet access capable: selective service
Speaker type: Bose
Premium audio system: CUE
CD-MP3 decoder
Remote engine start: keyfob
Powertrain warranty: 72 months/110,000km
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Exterior height: 1,669mm (65.7)
Rear headroom: 976mm (38.4)
Drive type: all-wheel
Blind spot: warning
Front legroom: 1,047mm (41.2)
Roadside assistance coverage: 72 months/110,000km
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 85.6mm (3.70 x 3.37)
Towing capacity: 1,134kg (2,500lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,910mm (75.2)
Curb weight: 2,015kg (4,442lbs)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,730 L (61 cu.ft.)
Rear shoulder room: 1,430mm (56.3)
Front headroom: 1,009mm (39.7)
Payload: 564kg (1,243lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,807mm (110.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,481mm (58.3)
Rear legroom: 929mm (36.6)
Ground clearance (min): 179mm (7.0)
Exterior length: 4,834mm (190.3)
Turning radius: 6.1m (20.2')
Front hiproom: 1,408mm (55.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,391mm (54.8)
Passenger volume: 2,849L (100.6 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 235/65HR18.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR18.0
Power moonroof: UltraView
Horsepower: 308hp @ 6,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 308hp @ 6,800RPM
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: power liftgate
Parking sensors: UltraSonic front and rear
Torque: 265 lb.-ft. @ 2,400RPM
GVWR: 2,520kg (5,556lbs)
Engine torque: 265 lb.-ft. @ 2,400RPM
Interior cargo volume: 844 L (30 cu.ft.)
