+ taxes & licensing
613-714-8888
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Cruise Control!
They say getting there is half the fun. With a Sonic, getting there is all the fun. This 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city center across North America.This sedan has 82,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Cruise Control.
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3