Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5177111
  • Stock #: BL0903A
  • VIN: 1G1JC6EH1D4222941
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Cruise Control!

They say getting there is half the fun. With a Sonic, getting there is all the fun. This 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2013 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city center across North America.This sedan has 82,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Cruise Control.


o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 26,090 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 63,400 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler Town &...
 168,215 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory