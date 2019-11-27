Menu
2013 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ - Heated Seats - Remote Start - $133 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,785KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4373868
  • Stock #: U0412
  • VIN: 3GNCJSSB2DL208630
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Premium Audio Package, Rear View Camera!

Compare at $12359 - Our Price is just $11999!

Looking for an SUV but want great gas mileage? The Chevy Trax could be the answer. This 2013 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2013 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest in technology features and a great value for the price. This SUV has 100785 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Premium Audio Package, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Mylink.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $132.41 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Mylink
  • Premium Audio Package

