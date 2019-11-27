Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Premium Audio Package, Rear View Camera!



Compare at $12359 - Our Price is just $11999!



Looking for an SUV but want great gas mileage? The Chevy Trax could be the answer. This 2013 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



The 2013 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest in technology features and a great value for the price. This SUV has 100785 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Premium Audio Package, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Mylink.





