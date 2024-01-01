$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM
2013 Ford Edge
SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
183,240KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK4JC5DBB91782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # OB0814A
- Mileage 183,240 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!
With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2013 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 183,240 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC5DBB91782.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
Sync
SiriusXM
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2013 Ford Edge