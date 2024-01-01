Menu
Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!

With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2013 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 183,240 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC5DBB91782.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2013 Ford Edge

183,240 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM

2013 Ford Edge

SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

183,240KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK4JC5DBB91782

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0814A
  • Mileage 183,240 KM

Bluetooth, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!

With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2013 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with the Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 183,240 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMDK4JC5DBB91782.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Sync
SiriusXM

