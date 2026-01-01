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2013 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2013 Ford Escape
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
159,358KM
VIN 1FMCU0G91DUC74128
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RB0567B
- Mileage 159,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
The Ford Escape is one of our favorite small crossover utility vehicles, thanks to athletic driving dynamics, an inviting cabin, and useful high-tech features. -Edmunds This 2013 Ford Escape is for sale today.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right.
This SUV has 159,358 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0G91DUC74128.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
The Ford Escape is one of our favorite small crossover utility vehicles, thanks to athletic driving dynamics, an inviting cabin, and useful high-tech features. -Edmunds This 2013 Ford Escape is for sale today.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by the 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong drivetrain options and handsome styling, the Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The inside of the Ford Escape boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV, but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, the Ford Escape is just right.
This SUV has 159,358 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU0G91DUC74128.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Dual Chrome Exhaust
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Active grille shutter
Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)
Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
Torque vectoring control
3.21 final drive ratio (REQ: 99X Engine)
Interior
Compass
Overhead Console
Rear Window Defroster
Message Centre
glove box
outside temp display
Front centre console w/armrest
Rear centre armrest
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Driver seatback map pocket
(4) cup holders
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
Driver left footrest
MyFord w/4" colour display
Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
(1) front/(1) rear pwr points
110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
(2) front/(2) rear grab handles
(2) 2nd row coat hooks
2-position flat-load floor
Cargo floor hooks
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Exterior
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Chrome Door Handles
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome beltline moulding
Mini space-saver spare tire
Rear body-coloured spoiler
Front/rear body-coloured fascias
Narrow wheel arch extension
Black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar
Halogen headlamps w/autolamp
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Personal Safety System
Front side-impact airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
Front dual-stage airbags
Emergency brake assist system
Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
Smart occupant sensing airbags
3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
Child rear safety locks
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Additional Features
Sync
SiriusXM
Front/rear ABS disc brakes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2013 Ford Escape