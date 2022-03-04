2013 Ford Focus

0 + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 2 8 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8455929

8455929 Stock #: P0008

P0008 VIN: 1FADP3F2XDL238875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0008

Mileage 216,284 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Cargo Area Light Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Floor mats: Carpet front Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Sync Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6 Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Grille with chrome bar Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.5 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 374 L Fuel Capacity: 47 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg Overall Length: 4,534 mm Overall Width: 1,824 mm Overall height: 1,466 mm Wheelbase: 2,649 mm Front Head Room: 973 mm Rear Head Room: 965 mm Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm Rear Leg Room: 843 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio SYNC with MyFord Curb weight: 1,343 kg Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

