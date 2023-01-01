$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring - Navigation
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
107,422KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10494021
- Stock #: OB0737A
- VIN: 1HGCR3F97DA800175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,422 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Honda Accord Sedan is one of North America's best, most sensible sedans, even if it hasn't changed radically, according to The Car Connection. This 2013 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Updated design for the 2013 Honda Accord Sedan provide improved refinement with a quiet cabin and ample space for everyone. This sedan offers impressive performance while still focusing on efficiency. Along with top safety ratings, modern technology provides information and entertainment for all of your journeys. This sedan has 107,422 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Power Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Sunroof.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Blind Spot Assist
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
power memory seat
