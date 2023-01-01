Menu
2013 Honda Accord

107,422 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2013 Honda Accord

2013 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring - Navigation

2013 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,422KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10494021
  Stock #: OB0737A
  VIN: 1HGCR3F97DA800175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OB0737A
  • Mileage 107,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Power Memory Seat, Heated Seats!

The 2013 Honda Accord Sedan is one of North America's best, most sensible sedans, even if it hasn't changed radically, according to The Car Connection. This 2013 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Updated design for the 2013 Honda Accord Sedan provide improved refinement with a quiet cabin and ample space for everyone. This sedan offers impressive performance while still focusing on efficiency. Along with top safety ratings, modern technology provides information and entertainment for all of your journeys. This sedan has 107,422 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Power Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Lane Departure Warning, Sunroof.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation
Blind Spot Assist

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

power memory seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

