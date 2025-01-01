$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Honda Civic
COUPE Si - Navigation - Sunroof
2013 Honda Civic
COUPE Si - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,036KM
VIN 2HGFG4A54DH100872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 141,036 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Rear View Camera, Fog Lights!
Thanks to an expanded list of standard features and sharper driving dynamics, the 2013 Honda Civic is primed to retain the top spot over category heavyweights, according to KBB.com. This 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is for sale today.
The 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is sure to capture your attention with a new look and attitude. This Civic offers impressive performance and efficiency while still providing the fun you want in a two-door car. The cabin is quite spacious, making it a practical alternative for everyday commutes. To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. This coupe has 141,036 kms. It's taffeta white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 201HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Rear View Camera, Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Thanks to an expanded list of standard features and sharper driving dynamics, the 2013 Honda Civic is primed to retain the top spot over category heavyweights, according to KBB.com. This 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is for sale today.
The 2013 Honda Civic Coupe is sure to capture your attention with a new look and attitude. This Civic offers impressive performance and efficiency while still providing the fun you want in a two-door car. The cabin is quite spacious, making it a practical alternative for everyday commutes. To keep pace with a rapidly evolving market, the 9th-generation Honda Civic under went a makeover for the 2013 model year. Key revisions include an all-new body structure, refreshed front and rear end styling and more premium, soft-touch materials inside the cabin. This coupe has 141,036 kms. It's taffeta white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 201HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Rear View Camera, Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
Pwr tilt moonroof
Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
17" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Multi-reflector auto-on/off halogen headlights
Body-coloured manual-folding heated pwr mirrors
P215/45VR17 mud & snow all-season tires
Body-coloured rear wing spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Integrated glass antenna
XM satellite radio w/90-day subscription
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Rear independent multi-link suspension
Close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission
Helical limited-slip differential
Motion-assisted electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
Front independent strut suspension
Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes
Exhaust finisher
2.4L DOHC 16-valve MPFI i-VTEC I4 engine
Safety
Brake Assist
Emergency Trunk Release
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front & rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system
Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners, adjustable front seat belt anchors
Multi-angle rear camera
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Area Light
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Remote trunk release w/lock
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front map lights
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front & rear door pockets
Passenger-side seatback pocket
Seat belt warning chime
Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints
Smart Maintenance Minder system
Automatic air conditioning w/air filtration system
Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/trilingual voice recognition
Aluminum-trimmed sport pedals
2-tier instrument panel w/red backlit gauges -inc: tachometer w/sequential rev-limit indicator, ECON mode button
Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, i-VTEC pwr meter, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsF...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2008 Honda Civic COUPE EX-L 400,123 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic COUPE Si - Navigation - Sunroof 141,036 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2013 Honda Civic